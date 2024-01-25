Rio Hondo ISD bus gets stuck in ditch while taking students to school

A Rio Hondo Independent School District bus was stuck in a ditch Thursday morning while transporting students to school.

The district said the incident happened at 7 a.m. on Briggs Coleman Road in Harlingen.

"The portion of Briggs Coleman Rd. that the bus was traveling on is comprised of caliche and mud and is extremely slick due to recent rains in that area," the district said in a statement.

No students were injured, and they were safely transferred to another bus and taken to school on time.

The district said the bus was safely removed from the ditch and taken back to the transportation base.