Rio Hondo ISD confirms school threat was a hoax

The Rio Hondo Independent School District said a threat made against their middle school was a hoax.

In a statement released Wednesday, the school district said a student threatened to bring a gun to Rio Hondo Middle School school last Friday.

An investigation concluded the reports were "baseless", and the whole thing was a hoax, according to the release.

The school district said they take these types of reports very seriously and will fully investigate all matters such as these thoroughly until all threats have been eliminated and addressed.