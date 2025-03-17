Road closures announced as part of Pharr Interchange Project

Photo credit: MGN Online

Road closures will be in effect as part of the Pharr Interchange Project, according to the construction company Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture.

A segment of the westbound I-2 frontage road between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue in McAllen will be closed to all traffic starting on Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 30.

This will be a two-week, continuous closure to provide a safe work zone for the construction of railing and additional concrete work, a news release stated.

The entrance ramp in this area will remain open, with intermittent nighty closures, during this time.

The company also announced the following closures that will take place from Monday, March 17, till Sunday, March 30.

Daytime Closures

Daily ramp closures and frontage road lane reductions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

- Westbound I-2 Jackson Avenue exit ramp, in McAllen

- Westbound I-2 Cage Boulevard exit ramp, in Pharr

- Westbound I-2 frontage road between McColl Road and 2nd Street, in McAllen

- Eastbound I-2 frontage road between Sugar Road and Cage Boulevard, in Pharr

Nighttime Closures

Nightly full closures will take place intermittently from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the following locations:

- Segments of the eastbound I-2 frontage road between Jackson Avenue in McAllen, and Cage Boulevard in Pharr

- Westbound I-2 frontage road between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard, in Pharr

- Eastbound I-2 frontage road between Nebraska Avenue and Cesar Chavez Road, in San Juan

-Westbound I-2 entrance ramp between Jackson Road and Jackson Ave, in McAllen

The entrance and exit ramp within these limits will be intermittently closed while work is taking place.