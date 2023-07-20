Road closures expected for demolition of Harlingen to Edinburg connector

The demolition of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector is expected to begin this weekend, and road closures are to be expected.

The city of Pharr is urging drivers to be aware of the ongoing construction affecting the Pharr Interchange.

"We ask all drivers to be aware of the upcoming road closures which will affect traffic at the Pharr Interchange beginning this weekend," Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said. "Please continue to exercise caution, plan ahead, and drive carefully in the area."