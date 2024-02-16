Roma city employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle pleads not guilty

An employee with the city of Roma’s public works department is out on bond after pleading not guilty to federal human smuggling charges.

Raul Gonzalez III was arrested on Jan. 17 after he was spotted picking up three migrants from the Rio Grande and leading Border Patrol officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

Gonzalez appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bond set for Roma employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle

The vehicle Gonzalez used during the crime was a city vehicle, according to the Escobares Police Department.

Escobares police Chief Pedro Estrada said Gonzalez was in his work uniform when he was arrested, indicating that he was on the clock during the alleged crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told investigators he was hired to pick up the migrants for $200 per person.

Court records show Gonzalez is set to appear in court again on Thursday, March 21.