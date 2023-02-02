Roma ISD launches new school bus tracking app

Parents with children enrolled at Roma Independent School District will now be able to track their child's school bus through a new app.

The app, Stop Finder, allows parents to track everything from bus route changes to departure and arrival times.

"We needed something because parents and students were waiting for a long time outside in the morning for the routes and in the afternoons," Roma ISD transportation Director Jose G. Cantu Jr. said.

Parents can even message the bus driver if their child forgets a backpack on the bus. The app launched on Tuesday and is free for parents to use.