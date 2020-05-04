Roma man tests positive for coronavirus, tenth case reported in Starr County
A new coronavirus infection was reported in Starr County. The county’s total is now at 10 confirmed cases.
According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the patient was identified as a Roma man in his 20s.
Of the total number of cases, seven patients have been cleared and released from isolation.
