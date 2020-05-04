x

Roma man tests positive for coronavirus, tenth case reported in Starr County

Monday, May 04 2020

A new coronavirus infection was reported in Starr County. The county’s total is now at 10 confirmed cases.

According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the patient was identified as a Roma man in his 20s.

Of the total number of cases, seven patients have been cleared and released from isolation.

