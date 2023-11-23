x

Rompe el Silencio: Mujeres Unidas ayuda a las victimas de violencia domestica

Thursday, November 23 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Rompe el Silencio, Alma Guerrero de Mujeres Unidas brinda información acerca de los servicios que proveen que para las víctimas de violencia doméstica.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

