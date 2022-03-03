Ruben Ramirez leads District 15 Democratic primary race

Democratic candidate Ruben Ramirez leads the race for U.S. House District 15.

With a congressional seat left open after U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced he would run for District 34, six Democrats and nine Republicans were in the running for District 15.

As of Tuesday night, Ramirez leads the race with 7,316 votes. John Villarreal Rigney is behind with 5,065 votes, followed by Michelle Vallejo with 4,993 votes.

The top two Democratic candidates will likely face off in a runoff election set for May 24.

The winner of the runoff election will face then face the Republican primary candidate in the general election on November 8.

For live updates, head to KRGV.com/elections.