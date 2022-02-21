Salud y Vida: la cafeína puede afectar su salud
¿Cuánto café consume? Aunque la cafeína puede ayudarle a moverse en la mañana, mucha cantidad podría causar efectos secundarios en Salud y Vida Nancy Soto nos habla de seis formas para despertarnos sin café.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg extends COVID-19 testing site
-
Agencies call off search for two people on capsized boat in Port...
-
Gov. Greg Abbott makes stop in Valley ahead of March primaries
-
City of Edinburg working to become music friendly community
-
Photographer's Perspective: The creative process behind a story