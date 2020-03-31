Salvation Army in McAllen running low on resources due to pandemic

MCALLEN – The Salvation Army in McAllen is feeling the impact of coronavirus and they are asking for help.

Officials told CHANNEL 5 NEWS all the changes to follow county orders along with the increase of people they serve has them using emergency funds.

“We had an influx of calls this week of people needing food that is one of the biggest thing we have seen that hasn't happened in the past few weeks. It’s just people are starting to run low on funds and are needing the extra help,” says Commanding Officer Adolph Aguirre.

Because of county orders now they are open 24 hours and they have rearranged their rooms inside for social distancing and increased cleaning. They have even added quarantine rooms, just in case.

The new changes increased the shelter's expenses and shutdown its major source of income, which were the thrift stores.

Donations can be made online, over the phone at 956-682-1468 or by visiting its McAllen location.

Watch the video for the full story.