Salvation Army preparing for hurricane season with natural disaster response exercises

The start of hurricane season is less than a month away - and a local non-profit is preparing for what could happen.

The Salvation Army carried out a "mock" natural disaster response exercise on Tuesday.

As part of the exercise, Salvation Army personnel and volunteers are rolled out beds inside their overflow shelter room and handed out brown lunch bags.

"We want to make sure that all of our equipment is working at the time, we don't want to have the inclement weather come on us by surprise and then figure out things are not working,” Salvation Army Capt. Adolph Aguirre said. “We want to train our volunteers to make sure that we provide an efficient and effective response."

If there's severe flooding or if a hurricane makes landfall in the next coming months, Aguirre says the emergency intake shelter will be open to everyone.

Watch the video above for the full story.