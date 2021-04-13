Sample ballots available online for local elections

With early voting in the May 1, 2021 elections in Cameron and Hidalgo counties starting Monday, both counties have provided sample ballots for voters online.

With the sample ballots, voters will get a chance to look at the race ahead of time.

Election administrators are encouraging voters to find out if their city or school district has elections in the current election cycle.

"Any qualified voter who is registered 30 days before May 1 will be eligible to participate in this election assuming there is one in their jurisdiction," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Early voting requires a photo ID or voter certificate. Those who qualify to vote by mail must turn in their voter registration form by Tuesday, April 20.