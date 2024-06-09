Sampson scheduled to start for Rangers at Twins

By The Associated Press



Texas Rangers (47-40, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-32, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (6-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Elvis Andrus and the Rangers will take on Minnesota at Target Field.

The Twins are 26-14 on their home turf. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .333 is fourth in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an OBP of .368.

The Rangers are 18-23 in road games. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .411. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 53 RBIs and is batting .265. Miguel Sano is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andrus leads the Rangers with 97 hits and has 44 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 9-for-27 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (right foot toe contusion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

