San Antonio offers free coronavirus testing for asymptomatic residents

A worker for Code 4 Event Management sprays disinfectant on a staircase as he and his colleagues disinfect a building during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune.)

The city of San Antonio announced it will begin testing asymptomatic individuals for COVID-19, loosening prior requirements that residents had to show some symptoms, including a fever, dry cough or chills, in order to get a free test.

The state has begun ramping up testing in order to catch unreported coronavirus cases. As of Monday, there had been nearly 514,000 tests conducted across Texas.

In San Antonio, asymptomatic tests will continue to be free, according to a city press release. Experts have warned that high fees for tests could prevent uninsured residents from seeking testing.

“It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city,” said Dawn Emerick, director of Metro Health, in the statement.

While most cities have announced increased testing access, with emphasis on first responders and essential workers, Houston was the first major city to expand testing to asymptomatic residents, according to the Houston Chronicle.

