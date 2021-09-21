San Benito CISD confirms substitute teacher was involved in viral video incident

San Benito CISD confirmed Monday that an incident that took place last week at San Benito High School involved a substitute teacher.

A viral video shows the teacher shoving a student in an altercation.

The district confirmed that the teacher seen in that video was a substitute.

Read the district's entire statement below:

"The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that the male employee involved in the incident that occurred at San Benito High School on the afternoon of Thursday, September 16, 2021, was a guest (substitute) teacher. Personnel concerns and/or issues are addressed according to relevant District policies and procedures. The District has taken appropriate action under the circumstances and in the best interest of its students. SBCISD places a high priority on taking measures designed to promote the safety of its campuses, students, and staff."

The district did not elaborate on what appropriate actions were taken.