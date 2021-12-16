San Benito food pantry fully stocked thanks to donations

The San Benito food pantry is providing resources for the community, especially during the holidays.

Forest Walker, president of the San Benito food pantry, says many food pantries didn't survive the pandemic and had to close permanently.

This year they're providing relief to people from all over the Valley.

"Now we're taking people from Brownsville, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Omito, Harlingen," Walker said. "But it's okay, we've got the food We can't let them do without."

Walker says they feed roughly 6,000 people a month.

Thanks to the annual food drive at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort, they have a record number of donations that Walker expects will last seven to eight months.

If you, or someone you know, is in need of food, call the San Benito Food Pantry at (956) 572-0003.