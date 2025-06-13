San Benito restaurant reopens following ICE raid

A restaurant in San Benito reopened on Wednesday, days after an ICE raid led to eight arrests.

The owner of Taqueria El Mante said the raid has hurt her business.

Video taken by waitress Alyssa Estrada showed the moment ICE agents arrived to the restaurant at noon on Monday.

“I saw a car come in, they parked, I checked and it was ICE,” Estrada said. “So I told everyone they were here."

Eight of Estrada’s coworkers were detained.

“It was an ugly feeling, they ended up taking some friends, “Estrada said. “They're getting people that are working; they're not in the streets, they're not hurting anyone.”

Taqueria El Mante employees said the ICE agents also damaged some property. The restaurant was closed for two days, affecting everyone’s paychecks.

Monday's ICE raid was part of an operation that also targeted a Harlingen business. ICE arrested a total of 12 individuals who did not have permission to be in the country as part of the operation.

Owner Anita Quiñones said she's having to cut hours because she's so short on staff.

“We're [usually] open all day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and this coming week we're probably going to close at 3 p.m.,” Quiñones said.

Quiñones said she knew her employees didn't have permission to work in the country, but she said those who do have permission to be in the country rarely want to work in their positions.

"We've had the business for 13 years, in those 13 years we've never had an American apply to wash dishes," Quiñones said. "But Mexicans, that's why we come. To work."

Quiñones immigrated to the states. Although she's living here with permission, she said she understands why her employees risk it all.

She said she wants people to see her employees as humans.

“It's sad,” Quiñones said. “They were families, hardworking people, they just came here to work to help their family."

Quiñones said she has not been contacted by authorities about the workers.

