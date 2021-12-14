San Benito second grader helping families in need this holiday season

A San Benito second grader is doing his share and then some to help families in need this holiday season.

With several charity drives under his belt, this year, eight-year-old Victor Manuel Gonzalez III plans to host a canned food drive as he continues to find ways to offer support to those in need in his community.

"I got a wagon, and I went around the neighborhood knocking on people's doors and getting cans of food," Gonzalez said. "My dad helps the community a lot, and that's why I wanted to start all of these drives.

Gonzalez has done blanket and school supply drives, and next, he plans to help Maggie's House in San Benito, a center that serves and advocates for child victims of abuse.

"a lot of parents kind of bored a lot of things for their children," Victor Gonzalez Jr, the young boy's father, said. "He says there's a need, and he sees it first hand— at school. I'm glad he can see that."

