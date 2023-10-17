San Benito woman arrested in connection with deadly weekend motorcycle crash

A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a La Feria man.

The crash happened on Sunday on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard in Harlingen, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

32-year-old Maria Rodriguez Muniz of San Benito was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid in a collision causing death and criminal negligent homicide, according to a release.

RELATED STORY: DPS: La Feria man dies in motorcycle crash

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle was traveling eastbound when, for "unknown reasons," it veered onto a parking lot and collided with a tree.

The driver of the tri-motorcycle was identified as 83-year-old Loyal Clark Temple from La Feria, who died at the scene, the release stated.

Further investigation revealed a surveillance video showed a Nissan Rogue that was driven by Muniz contributed to the fatal crash.

The release says the Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto Karr Avenue and drove onto the inside eastbound lane.

DPS says the motorcyclist took evasive action to avoid colliding with the Nissan and made the turn into the parking lot, striking the tree.

Muniz failed to stop and render aid following the crash. She was transported to the Cameron County jail and was released on Tuesday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.