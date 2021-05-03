San Juan mayoral race headed to runoff
There will be a runoff election to determine the new mayor for the city of San Juan.
Incumbent Mario Garza finished with almost 45% of votes; 50% was needed to avoid the runoff election.
Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez will face off against Garza.
San Juan Mayor
|Mario Garza (Inc.)
|44.65%
|Pete Garcia
|25.04%
|Jesus "Jesse" Ramirez
|30.31%
