San Juan mayoral race headed to runoff

There will be a runoff election to determine the new mayor for the city of San Juan.

Incumbent Mario Garza finished with almost 45% of votes; 50% was needed to avoid the runoff election.

Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez will face off against Garza.

This article was last updated at 10:30 p.m.

