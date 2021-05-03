x

San Juan mayoral race headed to runoff

By: KRGV Digital

There will be a runoff election to determine the new mayor for the city of San Juan.

Incumbent Mario Garza finished with almost 45% of votes; 50% was needed to avoid the runoff election. 

Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez will face off against Garza. 

This article was last updated at 10:30 p.m.

San Juan Mayor

Mario Garza (Inc.) 44.65%
Pete Garcia  25.04%
Jesus "Jesse" Ramirez  30.31%
