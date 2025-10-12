San Perlita Fire Department holds 10th annual cook-off competition

With full plates and even fuller hearts, a community showed to support their hometown heroes over the weekend.

On Saturday, the San Perlita Fire Department held its 10th annual cook-off. Several pit-masters fired up the grill to show off their skills, with proceeds from the competition going toward the fire department.

Among those in the competition was the Smoking Outlaws, a team made up of members of the San Perlita High School ACE BBQ Team.

The team spent almost $1,000 competing, but they said the payoff goes beyond any amount invested.

"The memories of what we're making right now, because we had a lot of fun with prepping and just getting everything ready,” Smoking Outlaws member Nicko Adame said.

San Perlita Fire Chief George Guardiana said proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the department.

“With this fundraiser we do maintenance of the trucks, the buildings and we also do fundraisers for the schools,” Guardiana said.

