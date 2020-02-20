Santa Rosa ISD Investigating Why Bus Driver Dropped Off Child at Wrong Address

SANTA ROSA – A Rio Grande Valley mother is thankful nothing happened to her 9-year-old son after she says his school bus driver dropped him off at the wrong stop nearly a mile away from home.

Ruby Garza wants to know what happened and what Santa Rosa Independent School District is doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

On Tuesday, Garza says it was around 5:45 p.m. she thought her son’s bus was running late; she told her husband to wait outside for the child.

As time passed, she grew worried and started making phone calls to the school.

In a statement Santa Rosas ISD said:

“We’re aware of the reports that are circulating. A parent has reached out to the district, and the district is conducting an investigation into the matter right now.”

