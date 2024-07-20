Saturday, July 20, 2024: Rain chances to strengthen over the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT launches anti-speeding campaign, ‘Operation Slowdown’
-
Cameron County seeking to restore dunes damaged by recent tropical storms
-
Social worker recommends getting kids mentally prepared for the new school year
-
Border crossings affected by global tech disruption
-
KJ Doyle named new Channel 5 Sports Director