Saturday, June 1, 2024: Hot and breezy with feels like temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Third lawsuit filed against Milwhite Inc,
-
Donna man sentenced to 30 years after attacking wife with machete
-
Man sentenced in deadly 2022 shooting outside McAllen bar
-
Police: No charges filed in connection with Pharr crash that killed 8-year-old...
-
‘We are going to fight:’ Mother of Pharr boy killed in crash...