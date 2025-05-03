Saturday: May 3, 2025: More rain chances throughout the weekend

Rain and storms continue to move south into Mexico, expect drier conditions this morning. Highs for the afternoon will only reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies

The Rio Grande Valley could see more rain, and some storms, throughout the weekend, but the severe weather threat isn’t as high for the rest of the weekend.

