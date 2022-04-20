Saul Soto Jr. Carrying On His Father's Baseball Legacy

MISSION, TEXAS -- Saul Soto Jr. is taking after his father's footsteps. His father, Saul Soto, played pro ball in Mexico for over twenty years, and now his son is about to begin his own baseball journey. He's signed to play division one baseball at UTRGV after he graduates this season, watch the video above for more.