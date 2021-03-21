Scam Alert: BBB warns of new COVID-19 survey scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public about a survey scam with a COVID-19 twist.

Have you received a text message or email with a survey about your vaccine? According to the BBB, it's a scam out to get your personal information.

"Whoever you got your vaccine from already has your information," BBB of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said.

How they survey works:

The BBB states that you may receive an email or text message that claims to be from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. In some versions the message claims that you will receive money for completing a short survey, other versions offer a "free" product.

"They're also asking for your credit card number," Martinez said. "So that way they can send you this reward."

Martinez said Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and all three authorized vaccine companies in the county are encouraging those who have been vaccinated to enroll only in the CDC V-Safe program.

The program aims to help post-vaccine monitoring. Martinez said no other surveys are recommended by those organizations at this time.

Martinez said the BBB also wants to alert consumers to be very cautious clicking on links in strange emails.

Mysterious links could potentially contain malware that can harm your computer, Martinez said.

If you encounter a survey and you want to participate, Martinez said the BBB can help verify it.

For more information visit BBB.org or call (956) 968-3678