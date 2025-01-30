x

Scheduled water service interruption announced for some Edinburg residents

4 hours 8 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 10:37 AM January 30, 2025 in News - Local
The city of Edinburg announced a scheduled water service interruption for Friday.

The city wrote in a Facebook post they will interrupt water service on 101 East Monte Cristo and surrounding areas beginning at 9 a.m. for repairs.

It is unknown how long the repairs will take.

