School in Combes Renovated and Ready for First Day of Class

COMBES - A Rio Grande Valley school flooded in the June storms is set to reopen soon.

More than eight inches of water flooded the halls and classrooms at Dishman Elementary in Combes.

They are working through the weekend to make sure classrooms are ready for students on the first day of school.

CHANNEL FIVE NEWS took you inside the school less than a month after more than eight inches of rain filled the halls.

The school is part of Harlingen CISD. Assistant Superintendent for District Operations and School Safety Oscar Tapia says the first thing they did was dry up the building completely.

The district also hired environmental consultants to make sure the school wouldn't pose any health risks for students.

Dishman isn't the only school damaged by flooding.

Roosevelt Elementary will stay closed this school year.

It was damaged during flooding in June 2018.

Right now we're told there are no concrete plans on when or if the school will reopen.

Watch the video for the full story.