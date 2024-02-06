School leaders warn of repercussions of social media threats following recent arrests at Rio Grande City High School

Rio Grande City High School had extra security Tuesday after two students were arrested at their homes and accused of posting a shooting threat on social media against their school.

The FBI was the first to hear about the post on Snapchat and notified local law enforcement.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff's Office made the arrests, adding that no weapons were found.

The students, who were identified as a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were each charged with making a terroristic threat.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, school and law enforcement leaders asked parents to be involved with their children's social media usage.

"Us as parents, we're always the last to find out what's going on with our kids,” Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Police Chief Hugo Garcia said. “Talk to your kids."

District officials urged students to think about the repercussions of social media threats.

“The long-term consequences of posting online is that you will have more than likely a record, and per our student code of conduct, you will also have consequences that will affect your academics,” Rio Grande City High School Principal Maribel Montemayor said.

