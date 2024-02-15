SCSO: Man wanted for threatening family members with a knife in Starr County
The Starr County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly threatened family members with a knife.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Los Arrieros by Highway 83 on Wednesday.
Deputies were told a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Randy Gonzalez, left the area in a green 2002 GMC Yukon after threatening family members with a knife.
The sheriff's office said no injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information in locating Gonzalez is urged to call the sheriff's office at 956-487-5571.
