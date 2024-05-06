Second alligator spotted in Harlingen reservoir

A second alligator has been spotting in Cameron County.

Officials say an alligator was spotted in the Dixieland Reservoir, and several attempts to capture it were unsuccessful.

Another alligator was spotted in April in San Benito, also near a waterway.

Harlingen city officials are asking residents to be careful if they are walking near ditches or canals. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also said to not feed the alligator and avoid it by any means.

If you see an alligator, don't panic, call 911 and move away from it slowly.