Second arrest made in connection to Brownsville bar fight

Robledo Osvaldo Alvarez. Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police arrested a second suspect in connection to a fight that broke out at a bar over the weekend.

Robledo Osvaldo Alvarez was taken into custody Tuesday after he was identified as one of the suspects seen in a widely-shared video on social media of a fight that occurred at the Shot Republic bar on Saturday, according to police.

According to Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval, Alvarez was identified as the suspect dressed in black who was seen in the video “kicking a man unconscious.”

Over the weekend, Brownsville police arrested Robert Campos at the scene. After his arrest Campos confessed to being involved in the fight, according to a release from Campos’ arrest.

According to Sandoval, more arrests can be expected as police work to identify the people in the video.

Alvarez was arraigned Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and had his bond set at $15,000.

Those with information on the investigation are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.