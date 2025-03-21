Second arrest made in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old in Donna

A second arrest was made in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old teen in a drug deal gone wrong in Donna.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Leeroy Luna was taken into custody without incident in Columbus, Kansas. This operation was carried out with the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff’s office: Donna man charged with capital murder charge after teen killed in drug deal gone wrong

The shooting occurred on January 16 at the 1900 block of Walker Road in Donna. The teen was left in critical condition, but later died in the hospital on January 25.

Leeroy was extradited to Hidalgo County, where he was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detection Center on Thursday, according to the news release.

The news release said on Friday, Leeroy was arraigned and issued a $1 million bond for the charge of capital murder.

Leeroy was the second person to be arrested in connection to the teen's death. Geoffrey Jay Luna, 28, was arrested back in January.