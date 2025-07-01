Second Brownsville daycare employee arrested in connection with child death investigation

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Monday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was left in a van belonging to a Brownsville daycare center.

Sendy Ruiz was charged with injury to a child causing death, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Her bond was set at $60,000.

As previously reported, 4-year-old Logan Urbina died on Friday in a van that belonged to the Learning Club Preschool.

Ruiz is the second person arrested in connection with Urbina's death. Karen Silva was arrested on Friday for her involvement.

Brownsville police have confirmed Ruiz and Silva were employees at the daycare and were the last ones to use the van Urbina was found in.

Silva was charged with injury to a child causing death and is currently out on bond. Cameron County jail records show Ruiz remains in custody as of Tuesday night.

According to Cameron County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola, two daycare employees took children from the daycare, including Urbina, on a field trip on Friday morning. They returned at around 11:30 a.m., and forgot Urbina in the van.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Urbina's family. To donate, click here.