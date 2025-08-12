Sen. Adam Hinojosa secures 10 Commandments posters for schools in his district

Texas Sen. Adam Hinojosa said he's secured posters of the 10 Commandments for schools in his district.

According to a Monday social media post, Hinojosa coordinated the printing and distribution of the posters at no costs to the districts.

Our values matter. Senate Bill 10 is about reminding students of the moral foundations that have long guided our society. As a legislator, I also recognize the importance of helping schools implement new laws smoothly and responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/XJbVXEhmxP — Senator Adam Hinojosa (@ElectAHinojosa) August 11, 2025

The posters were created so schools in Hinojosa’s district can comply with Texas Senate Bill 10. The bill was signed into law in June and requires all public school classrooms in the state to display the 10 Commandments starting on Sept. 1, 2025.

“Our values matter, Senate Bill 10 is about reminding students of the moral foundations that have long guided our society,” Hinojosa said in a statement. “As a legislator, I also recognize the importance of helping schools implement new laws smoothly and responsibly.”

The proof of the 10 Commandments poster can be viewed below, courtesy of Sen. Adam Hinojosa's office:

Hinojosa represents District 27, which covers all of Cameron and Willacy counties, and a portion of Hidalgo County.

According to the statement, the posters will be delivered ahead of the new school year.