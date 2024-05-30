Senador Cornyn asiste a inauguración de hospital infantil Drisdoll-Edinburg
El senador republicano John Cornyn estuvo de visita por el Valle.
Asistiendo a la gran inauguración del nuevo hospital pediátrico independiente del hospital infantil Driscoll en Edinburg.
Las nuevas instalaciones cuentan con 119 camas y tecnología de última generación para sus jóvenes pacientes. Además, el hospital albergará un perro de servicio golden retriever.
