Services available for sexual assault victims at UTRGV

UTRGV PD is investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on the Edinburg campus in August.

Campus police said they received the report about the alleged assault on Wednesday.

According to the report, the alleged incident happened when the suspect visited the victim's dorm room at the Heritage Hall on the Edinburg campus of the university.

UTRGV police have identified the suspect involved in the case, but officials did not release any additional information.

Since face-to-face learning resumed on college campuses, Director of Advocacy for Violence Prevention Dr. Cynthia Jones says the rate of sexual assault has risen.

Jones says her office is there to make sure victims of abuse, stalking, and sexual crimes receive the help they need.

