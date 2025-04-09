Servicio de limpieza y restauración de zapatos en McAllen
BoleARTE es un estudio profesional de limpieza y restauración de zapatos, sneakers y bolsas.
Instagram: @bolearte.us
Ubicación: 1201 Chicago Ave Suite 7 McAllen.
Invitado: Hugo Taylor, co-fundador de BoleARTE.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
