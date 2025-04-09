x

Servicio de limpieza y restauración de zapatos en McAllen

1 hour 17 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 1:43 PM April 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

BoleARTE es un estudio profesional de limpieza y restauración de zapatos, sneakers y bolsas. 

Instagram: @bolearte.us

Ubicación: 1201 Chicago Ave Suite 7 McAllen.

Invitado: Hugo Taylor, co-fundador de BoleARTE.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

