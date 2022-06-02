Settlement reached over private border wall lawsuit

A new settlement is in place to drop the government's lawsuit against the builder of a private border wall in the Valley.

The three-mile wall just south of Mission was built too close to the river, according to government officials. They said it could alter the flow of the Rio Grande or make flooding events worse.

Under the settlement, the companies that operate the wall agreed to:

• Remove sections of wall based on flood level

• Maintain gravel to control erosion

• Have an in-person monitor during flooding events

• Destroy copies of engineering report that contain proprietary information, according to government officials.

A neighboring property also has its own dispute over the river with the private wall owners.

The National Butterfly Center sent Channel 5 News a statement that reads in part, "The settlement terms which call for the destruction of public records are only intended to give the government plausible deniability when the Fisher fence falls; thereby threatening Anzalduas Dam and catastrophic flooding downstream, which will result in loss of property and lives when the next big event occurs."