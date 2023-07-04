Seventh suspect arrested in connection with fatal kidnapping in Matamoros

A seventh individual was arrested in the deadly March kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros.

Mexican authorities arrested a man they identified as Jose Angel for his alleged role in the crime.

Six other people are already facing charges, and all but one of them were reportedly turned in by the cartel they worked for.

The arrest comes nearly four months since the March 3 kidnapping of four people from South Carolina, who said they were in Matamoros so one of them could get cosmetic surgery.

RELATED: Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states

Only two of them survived the kidnapping.