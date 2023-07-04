Seventh suspect arrested in connection with fatal kidnapping in Matamoros
A seventh individual was arrested in the deadly March kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities arrested a man they identified as Jose Angel for his alleged role in the crime.
Six other people are already facing charges, and all but one of them were reportedly turned in by the cartel they worked for.
The arrest comes nearly four months since the March 3 kidnapping of four people from South Carolina, who said they were in Matamoros so one of them could get cosmetic surgery.
RELATED: Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states
Only two of them survived the kidnapping.
More News
News Video
-
Firework operators make finishing touches to McAllen’s fireworks show
-
Valley veterinarian cautions against using over-the-counter meds to keep pets calm during...
-
Crowds flock to South Padre Island to celebrate 4th of July
-
Seventh suspect arrested in connection with fatal kidnapping in Matamoros
-
City of Mission launches new program to help pay for pet deposits
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros