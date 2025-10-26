x

Several high school basketball teams in the upper valley held media day at McAllen Memorial High School

Several high school basketball teams in the upper valley held media day at McAllen Memorial High School
3 hours 2 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, October 26 2025 Oct 26, 2025 October 26, 2025 7:00 PM October 26, 2025 in Sports

More than 20 high school basketball teams in the upper valley held their annual media day Sunday morning at McAllen Memorial High School.

Take a listen to what some players had to say about the 2025-26 season that begins in mid-November.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days