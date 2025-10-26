Several high school basketball teams in the upper valley held media day at McAllen Memorial High School
More than 20 high school basketball teams in the upper valley held their annual media day Sunday morning at McAllen Memorial High School.
Take a listen to what some players had to say about the 2025-26 season that begins in mid-November.
More News
News Video
-
Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near Edinburg
-
City of Mercedes plans to demolish church amid safety concerns
-
Man arraigned in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
Sports Video
-
Upper valley basketball teams held media day at McAllen Memorial High School
-
UTRGV Vaqueros take down the reigning Southland Conference champion Incarnate word
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back...