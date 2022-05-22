Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Starr County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Starr County until 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or follow KRGV Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

For current watches, warnings or advisories, click here.

You can also download our free KRGV Weather app here.

Tweets by KRGV_Weather