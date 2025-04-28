Sewage issues cause temporary closure of Edinburg CISD campus, district says

KRGV file photo

An Edinburg CISD elementary school was closed Monday due to flood and sewage overflow, according to a news release.

The district announced on Sunday night that classes were cancelled for Canterbury Elementary School for “additional cleaning efforts.” On Monday, the district said in a news release that the closure was made after cleaning crews “discovered the need for additional remediation in areas previously affected by a flood/sewage overflow.”

Students from impacted areas will be relocated to Freddy Gonzalez Elementary School, the news release added.

The district will provide an update on cleanup efforts during a press conference set for Monday at 4 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page on Monday, April 28.