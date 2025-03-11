Shary Road expansion project in Mission scheduled to begin next week

A two-year road expansion project on Shary Road will begin on Monday in the Mission area.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several detours for drivers.

"We're advising drivers to plan ahead and plan their commute times. There will be delays with this project," TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

On Monday, TXDOT crews will be tearing up Shary Road, also known as FM 494, between Mile 6 and Mile 7 to provide some long awaited relief; it's the first of two phases.

"Phase 1 will increase capacity and enhance safety on this particular stretch of FM 494," Pedraza said.

The first phase will include shoulders, sidewalks and an underground drainage system. Drivers in this area should be prepared for detours.

For work being done on Shary Road and Mile 7, drivers traveling east will be diverted north to State Highway 107 through Glasscock Road then south onto Shary Road.

Drivers traveling west will be detoured north to State Highway 107 through Ware Road, then south onto Shary Road.

For construction on Shary Road and Mile 6, traffic traveling west will be diverted north to State Highway 107 through Ware Road then south on Shary Road.

For work being done on Shary Road and Mile 6, drivers traveling eastbound towards Mission and McAllen out of Alton are going to have to turn left on Conway and travel all the way up north to State Highway 107 in order to come back down on Shary Road.

"We will see a detour first in the Mile 7 area, but we're going to be communicating all of those details with Sharyland ISD," Pedraza said.

The project cost nearly $20 million and completion of phase one is expected in August 2027.

The second phase of the widening project will continue later this year in the Palmhurst area between Mile 3, which is FM 1924, to FM 676, which is also known as Mile 5.

TXDOT will announce when construction will begin for the second phase at a later date.

Watch the video above for the full story.