Sharyland community members participate in prayer walk

Community members are taking part of a six-mile walk to pray for all students as they prepare to return to 100% in-person learning.

The prayer walk - hosted by Sharyland ISD - started at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers say the route runs from Sharyland High School’s Richard Thompson Stadium to the Shary Memorial Chapel just north of Buddy Owens Blvd. and back.

"Whether it's five, 50 or 500, I hope that our community sees that as an outward expression of caring and hopefully praying that we all have a safe school year,” Sharyland ISD school board Trustee Ricky Longoria said.