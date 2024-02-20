Sharyland ISD ends school day for two campuses due to electrical malfunction

Sharyland High School and Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy ended their school day early on Tuesday due to an electrical malfunction in the main building.

Sharyland Independent School District Director of Public Relations Nancy Barboza said the entire district is not affected, just those two campuses.

She said dismissal will start with students who have their own vehicle followed by those who take the bus; pickup will be the last to be dismissed to their usual areas.

Barboza said a holding area will be provided for students unable to go home.

For more information, you can reach out to Barboza at 956-800-7778.