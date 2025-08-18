Sharyland ISD expanding career and technical education programs

Monday marked the first day of class at Sharyland ISD.

The district launched new programs to ensure even its youngest students aren't just learning about math and reading.

As part of a new push to bring career and technical education courses — or CTE — students are also learning how to start businesses, build robots, and even become how to become chefs.

As part of its CTE program expansion, made possible with state funding, the district is launching a Shark Tank-style business incubator where high school students can pitch real business ideas for funding.

“[It’s] for our students to learn entrepreneurship, business skills, communication skills, so we're really excited to get behind that this year,” Sharyland ISD Superintendent Elaine Howard said.

The district is also introducing a discovery lab for elementary students to give students in all grade levels — including kindergarten — hands-on experience in robotics, culinary arts and trade jobs.

“It's really just giving kids hands-on experiences at this very early age, they won't even know it's CTE,” Howard said. “They won't even know it's supposed to be STEM, but because they're learning and working and doing the work together with their hands, I think that it'll be an experience.”

District leaders said introducing kids to these careers early on will help students discover their passions, and work toward getting industry certifications in high school.

With these new initiatives, Sharyland ISD wants to get their kids on a path to higher education — or a career — before they graduate.

