Sharyland ISD Hires Krell, Galindo to take over Rattlers, D-Backs

MISSION - On Monday Sharyland ISD filled both of their vacant head football coaching and athletic coordinator vacancies and they promoted from within for both. The district approved the hiring of Craig Krell as the new head football coach at Sharyland High and Eddie Galindo as the new head football coach of Sharyland Pioneer.

Galindo, who takes over for new Assistant Athletic Director Tom Lee, was the Assistant Head Coach and ran the offense for the Diamondbacks since 2014 when the program began. Galindo, a Raymondville native, was also an assistant coach under Robert Vela and Joe Caceres at Edinburg High School

Galindo led one of the top high school offense in the country over the last two season, including posting the best yards per game in the country in 2020 according to MaxPreps.

Krell, takes over for Ron Adame who is the new Athletic Director for Sharyland ISD. Krell is a long time RGV assistant, coaching under Tony Harris at McAllen High from 1997-2013 and then joined Sharyland High in 2014 as defensive coordinator. In 2021 he was listed as the first assistant head coach.